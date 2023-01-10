Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUMV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 78,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.36. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

