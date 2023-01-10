Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $180.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

AYI opened at $174.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.00. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $218.67.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Acuity Brands by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

