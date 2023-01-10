Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.65. 594,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.20 and a 200 day moving average of $172.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $218.67. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

AYI has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 256.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $978,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

