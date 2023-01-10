Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) PT Raised to $33.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 8.7 %

ANF opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $42.09.

Insider Activity

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 829,551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,036,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,292 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

