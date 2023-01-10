ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $30.51 million and $12,256.97 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00043224 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00241378 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00031823 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $11,314.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

