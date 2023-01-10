7Pixels (7PXS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $71.57 Million

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. 7Pixels has a market cap of $71.57 million and approximately $36,089.75 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00025314 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00443997 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.97 or 0.01306095 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,473.75 or 0.31360403 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.49129277 USD and is up 2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,041.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

