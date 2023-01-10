2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT Lowered to $34.00

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 229.46% from the stock’s previous close.

TSVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

2seventy bio Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.32. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20.



2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $107,527.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.



Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About 2seventy bio



2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.



