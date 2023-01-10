1peco Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $31.50 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, 1peco has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. 1peco has a total market cap of $31.50 million and $443.16 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1peco token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 1peco

1peco was first traded on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

