Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $7.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $595.47. 19,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,625. The firm has a market cap of $248.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $529.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

