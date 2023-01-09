Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $100.39 and a 1-year high of $135.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.16.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,809,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,489,249,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,494,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,247,199,000 after acquiring an additional 683,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $721,125,000 after acquiring an additional 107,678 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.