ZClassic (ZCL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $344,169.29

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $344,169.29 and $0.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00256672 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00079038 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00051182 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

