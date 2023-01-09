Zcash (ZEC) One Day Volume Tops $32.31 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $42.93 or 0.00250154 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $690.99 million and approximately $32.31 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00077298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00051403 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,096,812 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.