Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.91

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.91 and last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.09.

Yellow Pages Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$273.71 million and a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.18.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 3.0499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

