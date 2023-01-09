XRP Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. XRP has a total market cap of $17.75 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XRP has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003626 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008929 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00444138 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.57 or 0.01443170 BTC.
XRP Coin Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,171,756 coins and its circulating supply is 50,563,767,827 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
XRP Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
