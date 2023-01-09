WoodTrust Financial Corp Purchases 199 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after purchasing an additional 507,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after purchasing an additional 446,449 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after purchasing an additional 433,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,625. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.45 and its 200 day moving average is $136.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

