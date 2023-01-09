WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $5.50 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,187 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.2% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,646,168 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,028,869,000 after purchasing an additional 189,454 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,718,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 84,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,369,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $650,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,573,530. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $197.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

