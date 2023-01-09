WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 123,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,600. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.66. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $107.80.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.