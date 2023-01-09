WoodTrust Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Stock Up 2.5 %

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.35.

LIN traded up $7.85 on Monday, hitting $324.01. The company had a trading volume of 21,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,984. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.82. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

