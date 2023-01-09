Wolfe Research Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $5.00

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2023

NU (NYSE:NUGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.85.

NU Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $3.56 on Thursday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,140,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 344,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About NU

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for NU (NYSE:NU)

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.