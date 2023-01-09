Wolfe Research Lowers NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $5.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NU has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.85.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $3.56 on Thursday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

About NU

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NU. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of NU by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,140,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 344,567 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in NU by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.