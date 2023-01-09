Wolfe Research Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Underperform

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wolfe Research currently has $49.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

