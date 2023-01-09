Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Squarespace from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.42.

Squarespace Stock Performance

SQSP opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44.

Insider Activity

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Squarespace by 317.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Squarespace in the first quarter worth $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Squarespace by 953.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,314,000 after buying an additional 399,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Squarespace by 44.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

