Whitener Capital Management Inc. Purchases 350 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $101.31. 25,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,109,987. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.74. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.