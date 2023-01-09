Whitener Capital Management Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for 0.9% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 20,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.87. The company had a trading volume of 39,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,450. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $249.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $130.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

