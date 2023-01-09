Whitener Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,543,453. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

