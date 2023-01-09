Whitener Capital Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,766,403. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.18.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

