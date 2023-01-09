WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $708,454.76 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.91 million and $708,454.76 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00472705 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00034038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019976 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019196 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,201,610 coins and its circulating supply is 762,733,843 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

