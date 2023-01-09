White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,173 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $103.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,728. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.50.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

