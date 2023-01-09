Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on WEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. Wendy’s has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $24.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

