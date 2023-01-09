Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $53.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.79% from the stock’s current price.

SEE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.42. 20,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,060. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $41.24 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Sealed Air by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.