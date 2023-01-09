Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.68. 2,935,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $36.51.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $453.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.31 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Weibo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 27,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Weibo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 231,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,688,000 after purchasing an additional 65,731 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 26.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,944,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,451,000 after buying an additional 828,636 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.