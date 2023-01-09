WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.09-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$570.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $544.22 million.

Shares of WDFC stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,737. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $255.31. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $403,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $921,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia Q. Olsem sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $524,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in WD-40 by 305.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in WD-40 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

