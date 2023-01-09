Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.52.

Walmart stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,860. The firm has a market cap of $397.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

