Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The firm has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 27,692 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 103,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

