Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.39 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $93.00 million and approximately $18.39 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.42 or 0.00019851 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00012826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00042899 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005799 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018783 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00238168 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.16399402 USD and is up 6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $18,339,365.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

