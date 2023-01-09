VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

VOXX has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Imperial Capital cut shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

VOXX International Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%.

In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,470,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,470,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick M. Lavelle purchased 8,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,462.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 575,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 371,996 shares of company stock worth $3,469,827. 41.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in VOXX International by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VOXX International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VOXX International in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in VOXX International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP raised its position in VOXX International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 135,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

