Vow (VOW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $362,222.55

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, Vow has traded up 25.1% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $109.14 million and approximately $362,222.55 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

