Vonage (NYSE:VG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
Shares of VG opened at $20.99 on Friday. Vonage has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.99.
Vonage Company Profile
