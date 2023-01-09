ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Down 4.4%

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.55. 25,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,385,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on ViewRay to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Insider Transactions at ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ViewRay

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 47,717 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in ViewRay by 3,537.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 443,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 431,390 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ViewRay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViewRay

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.