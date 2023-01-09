Vertcoin Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.43 million and $165,907.54 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17,212.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00474226 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020013 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.28 or 0.00919822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00117323 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.91 or 0.00621280 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00257131 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,855,085 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.