Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Shares Down 6.5%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.59 and last traded at $23.62. Approximately 4,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 983,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,775,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,684,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verona Pharma

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,831,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 9.3% in the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,584,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,076,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma by 73.1% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 5,047,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,118 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 54.5% during the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,249,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 189.1% during the third quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,678,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,379,000 after buying an additional 1,752,380 shares during the last quarter.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

