Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price target reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 72.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VET. ATB Capital set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.80.

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

TSE VET traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$20.31. 1,540,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,358. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.64. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$17.07 and a one year high of C$39.21. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.71.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.22 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$964.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 9.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Featured Articles

