Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$25.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VET stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.12. 182,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,663,594. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.40). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $739.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

