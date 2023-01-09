Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.83. 28,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,402. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $239.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

