Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $3.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $360.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

