Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Sepio Capital LP’s Largest Position

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Sepio Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded up $4.74 on Monday, reaching $361.33. The company had a trading volume of 102,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,290. The company has a fifty day moving average of $358.44 and a 200-day moving average of $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $435.04.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

