Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.32. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

