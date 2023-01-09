Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,719.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,107,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after buying an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

