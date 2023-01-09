Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 692 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 4,075 shares.The stock last traded at $58.99 and had previously closed at $53.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Value Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Value Line Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $526.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

Value Line Announces Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Further Reading

