USDD (USDD) Price Reaches $0.98 on Major Exchanges

USDD (USDD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. During the last week, USDD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. USDD has a total market capitalization of $708.34 million and $23.31 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDD’s launch date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDD is usdd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

