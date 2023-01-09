Uniswap (UNI) Trading 6.8% Higher This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00033674 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.42 billion and $97.20 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00472567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020162 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000893 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.74592343 USD and is up 5.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 595 active market(s) with $57,608,622.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

